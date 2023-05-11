Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to terms on rookie deal

The Falcons have agreed to terms with running back Bijan Robinson on his four-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Robinson, the eight overall pick, will receive $21.96 million in the deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option.

He was the first of six Falcons’ draft picks and the second to agree to terms. Seventh-round safety DeMarcco Hellams has signed his four-year deal.

Robinson twice was named All-Big 12, and in 2022, he added unanimous All-America honors and the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

He rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries, while catching 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.