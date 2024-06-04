 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons claim OL Andrew Stueber off waivers

  
Published June 4, 2024 05:47 PM

The Falcons used the waiver wire to bolster their offensive line on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they made a successful waiver claim on Andrew Stueber. The Patriots waived Stueber on Monday.

Stueber was a seventh-round pick in 2022 after playing at Michigan in college. He missed his rookie season with a torn hamstring and spent last season on the practice squad, so he has yet to see action in a regular season game.

The Falcons appear to be set with their starting offensive line, so Stueber is likely going to be part of a competition for backup roles in Atlanta this summer.

The transaction report also shows that the Falcons waived wide receiver JaQuae Jackson.