Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is on the way out in Atlanta.

The Falcons are cutting Jarrett today, his agent told multiple reporters.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2015, Jarrett has played his entire NFL career in Atlanta.

Jarrett started all 17 games for the Falcons last year, and there will be a market for his services, even if at age 31 the Falcons think his best years are behind him.