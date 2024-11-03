Falcons DL Grady Jarrett out with Achilles injury

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett left in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury.

The team ruled him out, calling it a strain.

Jarrett made two tackles and a sack of Dak Prescott, who earlier left with a hamstring injury and also has a hand injury.

Jarrett, 31, tore an anterior cruciate ligament last season that cost him the final nine games.

The Falcons ruled out wide receiver Drake London (hip) in the first half.