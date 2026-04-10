 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons exercise Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 10, 2026 04:43 PM

The Falcons have put one of their best players under contract for 2027.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta has exercised running back Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option on Friday.

Robinson is projected to make $11.3 million in 2027 under the option.

This was an expected move, especially after Robinson led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025. He rushed for 1,478 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 820 yards with four TDs.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Robinson has played every game for which he’s been eligible over the past three seasons. He’s registered 3,910 yards rushing with 25 touchdowns and caught 198 passes for 1,738 yards with nine touchdowns.