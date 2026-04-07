Falcons GM Ian Cunningham: We’re looking at ways to manufacture more draft picks

Ian Cunningham is closing in on his first draft since becoming the Falcons’ General Manager and he wouldn’t mind having a little more ammunition in his arsenal once things get underway later this month.

The Falcons currently have five picks at their disposal and they do not have a first-round selection as a result of a trade with the Falcons last year to move back into the first round in order to select edge rusher James Pearce. That’s part of the reason why the Falcons were so active in free agency, although Cunningham said the team is still looking for ways to add “more swings at the plate.”

“For us, it’s one of those things where we have to go into this thinking we only have five picks. That’s worst case,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “If we come out of it with just five picks, we come out of it with just five picks. We are already looking at different ways to potentially manufacture some more. But if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.”

Unless Cunningham is willing to sacrifice more future capital to add selections now, the Falcons will either be looking at trading down or trading current members of the roster in order to add selections.