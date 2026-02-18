 Skip navigation
Falcons hire Shawn Heinlen as director of college scouting

  
Published February 18, 2026 12:08 PM

The Falcons have hired Shawn Heinlen as director of college scouting, the team announced Wednesday.

Heinlen, who is entering his 27th year in the league, spent the past four seasons as an area scout with the Browns.

After a brief stint as a consultant for the Reese’s Senior Bowl from 2017-18, he served four seasons as a southwest area scout for the Eagles.

Heinlen was with the Bills for 16 seasons, starting his NFL career as a training camp intern for them in 1999.

Heinlen joined the league office as a player personnel analyst in 2000 before returning to Buffalo in 2001 as a college scouting administrator for three seasons (2001-03). He then served as a college area scout for the club from 2003-17.