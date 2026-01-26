 Skip navigation
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Falcons hire WR coach Robert Prince, retain three members of their 2025 staff

  
Published January 26, 2026 12:26 PM

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has filled a few more spots on his coaching staff.

The team announced that they have hired Robert Prince as their wide receivers coach. Prince held the same job for the Dolphins in 2025 and he interviewed for the Giants’ offensive coordinator job last week, but Monday’s news suggests he’s not in the running for that position.

The Falcons also announced that they are retaining secondary coach Justin Hood, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, and tight ends coach Kevin Koger from Raheem Morris’s 2025 coaching staff.

In addition to those moves, Stefanski has tabbed his Cleveland colleague Bob Quinn as a senior advisor. Quinn was a senior personnel and coaching executive with the Browns for the last five seasons.