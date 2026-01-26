Falcons hire WR coach Robert Prince, retain three members of their 2025 staff

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has filled a few more spots on his coaching staff.

The team announced that they have hired Robert Prince as their wide receivers coach. Prince held the same job for the Dolphins in 2025 and he interviewed for the Giants’ offensive coordinator job last week, but Monday’s news suggests he’s not in the running for that position.

The Falcons also announced that they are retaining secondary coach Justin Hood, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, and tight ends coach Kevin Koger from Raheem Morris’s 2025 coaching staff.

In addition to those moves, Stefanski has tabbed his Cleveland colleague Bob Quinn as a senior advisor. Quinn was a senior personnel and coaching executive with the Browns for the last five seasons.