Falcons name Raheem Morris the 19th head coach in team history

The Falcons announced the hiring of Raheem Morris as the 19th head coach in team history.

The team’s news release says Morris and Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot will report directly to owner Arthur Blank on all football matters. Rich McKay remains CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and continues to represent the team on league matters and the NFL’s Competition Committee. Greg Beadles remains president of the Falcons and will continue overseeing all day-to-day business operations.

The Falcons interviewed 14 candidates for the head coaching job, including Bill Belichick, but they chose Morris, who served as the team’s interim head coach in 2020.

“This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons,” Blank said in a statement. “After a comprehensive search we are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team’s new head coach. With 26 years of experience in the NFL, including the last three in an outstanding organization that has won our league’s championship in that time, Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future.

“His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game. I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level.”

The Falcons passed on hiring Morris in 2021 after he replaced Dan Quinn the final 11 games of the 2020 season. The Falcons were 4-7 under Morris.

He spent three seasons in Tampa, going 17-31 from 2009-11, including a 10-6 mark in 2010.

Morris has spent the past three seasons with the Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI.

“I’m beyond excited to work side-by-side with Raheem in bringing a championship to Atlanta,” Fontenot said. “We have conducted one of the most thorough and comprehensive searches and saw many incredible candidates through this process. Raheem is the right fit for our team, culture, and shared vision for success in Atlanta, and I cannot wait to start working with him and have his energy in our building.”

After many interviews for head coaching jobs since his time leading the Buccaneers, Morris finally gets his second chance.

“I am overjoyed for the opportunity for my family and I to return to Atlanta as the Falcons’ head coach,” Morris said. “We know from firsthand experience what a first-class organization Atlanta is and what this team means to its city and its fans. I am incredibly appreciative of Arthur Blank for his leadership and for this entire organization for putting its trust in me to help lead this team.

“I can’t thank the Rams organization enough for the experience and opportunity with the team. From the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff, Les Snead, Sean McVay and the entire staff, the Rams are a first-class organization all around. We loved our time in LA, loved the fans and know the Rams continue to have a very bright future.”