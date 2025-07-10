Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s foundation donates $500,000 to Texas flood relief

Atlanta’s Arthur Blank is the latest NFL owner to contribute half a million dollars to Texas flood relief.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced that it committed $500,000 to support relief and recovery for the Texas Hill Country.

“We hold the people of Texas, especially those in Texas Hill Country, close in our thoughts as the devastating floods have brought hardship and heartbreak to so many. We mourn the losses and stand with those who are suffering, offering our deepest sympathies and unwavering support,” the foundation said in a statement.

The owners of the Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs have all pledged $500,000 donations as well, as has the NFL.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 121 people died in the floods, and more than 150 people are still missing.