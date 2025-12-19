Falcons place WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve

The Falcons placed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Atlanta had already ruled out Hodge for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals after he didn’t practice all week.

Hodge earned Pro Bowl honors last season for his special teams play.

In 12 games this season, Hodge totaled three receptions for 31 yards on offense and nine tackles on special teams.

He played 10 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps and 72 percent of the special teams snaps in the games he played this season.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed safety Jammie Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. He has played 57 special teams snaps in three games this season.