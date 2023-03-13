 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons re-sign Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 11:35 AM
nbc_csu_jonnusmithfalcons_230313
March 13, 2023 01:38 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms offer their take on the Falcons' moves early in NFL free agency, as Arthur Smith looks to recreate the devastating run-first attack he had with the Titans.

The Falcons re-signed punter Bradley Pinion to a three-year deal, the team announced Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s worth $8.65 million.

Pinion, 29, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal a year ago and was scheduled to become a free agent this week.

He also handled kickoff responsibilities and served as holder for Younghoe Koo on extra points and field goals.

The Falcons also recently re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough, assuring that all three specialists return for 2023.

In 2022, Pinion averaged a career-high 45.9 yards per punt on 62 punts, including 23 inside the 20-yard-line. Pinion also had a career-long 73-yard punt in Week 3 against Seattle, marking the third-longest punt in franchise history.

He originally entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the 49ers in 2015 and has appeared in 128 games over eight seasons with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Falcons. He has averaged 43.9 yards per punt (39.8 net average) on 564 punts, including 196 inside the 20-yard line. 