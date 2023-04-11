Falcons re-sign KhaDarel Hodge

The Falcons have brought back one of their key contributors from last season.

Atlanta has re-signed receiver KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Hodge appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons last season. He was on the field for 19 percent of the offense snaps but 60 percent of special teams snaps. He finished the year with 13 catches for 202 yards with one touchdown — the first of his career.

The receiver entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Rams, appearing in 14 games as a rookie out of Prairie View A&M. He then spent time with the Browns and Lions before landing with the Falcons.

In 72 career appearances, Hodge has 43 receptions for 632 yards with one TD.