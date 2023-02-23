 Skip navigation
Falcons re-sign Parker Hesse

  
Published February 23, 2023 02:16 PM
The Falcons have re-signed tight end Parker Hesse as an exclusive rights free agent, the team announced Thursday.

Hesse blocked for the third-best rushing attack in the NFL as the Falcons averaged 159.9 yards per game on the ground. He also contributed 89 receiving yards on nine receptions.

He played all 17 games with seven starts in 2022, seeing action on 646 offensive snaps and 221 on special teams.

Hesse, 27, originally signed with the Titans following the 2019 draft Draft out of Iowa. He played on the defensive line in college.

Hesse has totaled 14 receptions for 132 yards the past two seasons for the Falcons.