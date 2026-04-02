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Falcons reveal their new uniforms

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:20 AM

The Falcons have revealed their new uniforms.

They will now wear red jerseys with white lettering and numbers as their main home look. Road games will feature white jerseys with red lettering. Both jerseys will be paired with white pants and the team will also have silver pants as an option on the road.

“Red has always meant something different in Atlanta. It’s when our best football has been played, where this city has shown its heart, and when I experienced the greatest moments of my career,” Falcons president of football Matt Ryan said in a statement. “When you put on red, you feel the history, the pride, and the energy that comes with being a Falcon. Bringing it back honors what’s been built here and fueling what’s coming next, which I’m very excited for our fans to see.”

Black helmets will be worn with both jerseys, although the team will still use red helmets for their alternate uniforms. That throwback look will feature black jerseys and white pants as well.