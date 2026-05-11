 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign DT Ross Blacklock, LB Daveren Rayner

  
Published May 11, 2026 04:28 PM

The Falcons have announced several roster moves on Monday, including two previously reported signings.

Atlanta announced the club has signed defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and linebacker Daveren Rayner in addition to offensive linemen Brandon Walton and Layden Robinson.

All four players participated in Falcons rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Blacklock last appeared in a regular season game in 2023, playing three games for the Titans and one for the Jaguars.

Rayner is an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky.

As corresponding moves, the Falcons announced they’ve released defensive tackle Ben Stille, running back Carlos Washington, receiver Devin Thompkins, and tight end Brandon Frazier.