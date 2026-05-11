Falcons sign DT Ross Blacklock, LB Daveren Rayner

The Falcons have announced several roster moves on Monday, including two previously reported signings.

Atlanta announced the club has signed defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and linebacker Daveren Rayner in addition to offensive linemen Brandon Walton and Layden Robinson.

All four players participated in Falcons rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Blacklock last appeared in a regular season game in 2023, playing three games for the Titans and one for the Jaguars.

Rayner is an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky.

As corresponding moves, the Falcons announced they’ve released defensive tackle Ben Stille, running back Carlos Washington, receiver Devin Thompkins, and tight end Brandon Frazier.