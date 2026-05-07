Falcons sixth-round LB Harold Perkins signs rookie deal

Falcons rookie linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has signed his rookie deal, Zach Klein of WSB-Ch. 2 Atlanta reports.

The Falcons made Perkins a sixth-round pick out of LSU, and many have him listed as a sleeper.

He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022 with 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. He repeated that in 2023 with 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Perkins likely would have bypassed his fourth season had he not torn an ACL in his right knee in 2024.

Last season, he had 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions.