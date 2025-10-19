 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Falcons take No. 1 defense, No. 2 offense into Sunday Night Football

  
Published October 19, 2025 05:14 PM

The Atlanta Falcons are definitely ready for prime time.

With a 2-0 record in night games this season, the Falcons visit the 49ers on Sunday night. And Atlanta enters the game with the NFL’s No. 1 total defense and No. 2 total offense in the NFL.

They gain 378.8 yards per game; they allow 253.4 yards per game.

Via NBC Sports research, the Falcons are just the second team in the past 15 seasons to be in the top two both offensively and defensively at least five weeks into the season.

The Bills did it in 2022, through Week 7.

The 49ers are nevertheless favored in the game, by 1.5 points.