Falcons take No. 1 defense, No. 2 offense into Sunday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons are definitely ready for prime time.

With a 2-0 record in night games this season, the Falcons visit the 49ers on Sunday night. And Atlanta enters the game with the NFL’s No. 1 total defense and No. 2 total offense in the NFL.

They gain 378.8 yards per game; they allow 253.4 yards per game.

Via NBC Sports research, the Falcons are just the second team in the past 15 seasons to be in the top two both offensively and defensively at least five weeks into the season.

The Bills did it in 2022, through Week 7.

The 49ers are nevertheless favored in the game, by 1.5 points.