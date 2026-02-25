Falcons to release WR KhaDarel Hodge

The Falcons have informed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge that they are releasing him, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Hodge went on injured reserve in December with a shoulder injury.

In 12 games last season, Hodge totaled three receptions for 31 yards on offense and nine tackles on special teams. He played 10 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps and 72 percent of the special teams snaps in the games he played.

Hodge earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 for his special teams play.

He spent four seasons with the Falcons after one season with the Rams (2018), two with the Browns (2019-20) and one with the Lions (2021).