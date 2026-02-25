 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons to release WR KhaDarel Hodge

  
Published February 25, 2026 06:08 PM

The Falcons have informed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge that they are releasing him, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Hodge went on injured reserve in December with a shoulder injury.

In 12 games last season, Hodge totaled three receptions for 31 yards on offense and nine tackles on special teams. He played 10 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps and 72 percent of the special teams snaps in the games he played.

Hodge earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 for his special teams play.

He spent four seasons with the Falcons after one season with the Rams (2018), two with the Browns (2019-20) and one with the Lions (2021).