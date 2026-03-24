Falcons to sign RB Brian Robinson

The Falcons are doubling down on Robinsons in their offensive backfield for the 2026 season.

According to multiple reports, they are signing former Commanders and 49ers running back Brian Robinson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Bijan Robinson is the starting running back in Atlanta, so the newcomer will be ticketed for the same kind of backup role he played behind Christian McCaffrey after the Commanders traded him to the Niners last year.

Robinson had 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns in that role. He had 570 carries for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with Washington.