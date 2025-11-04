Falcons to sign Zane Gonzalez, waive Parker Romo

The Falcons will have a new kicker for their Week 10 game against the Colts in Berlin.

NFL Media reports that they will sign Zane Gonzalez after Gonzalez worked out for them on Tuesday. They will waive Parker Romo in a corresponding move.

The change comes a couple of days after Romo missed an extra point that would have tied the Patriots 24-24 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots went on to win the game 24-23.

Romo joined the Falcons in the wake of Younghoe Koo missing a game-tying field goal attempt at the buzzer in a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Romo was 11-of-14 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points for Atlanta.

Gonzalez finished last season with the Commanders and was 5-of-7 on field goals and 19-of-19 on extra points in six regular season games. He was 7-of-8 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points in three playoff appearances.