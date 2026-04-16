Fanatics flag football event could lose Saudi funding

Saudi Arabia could be losing its appetite for investment in sports.

Amid indications that the Public Investment Fund may be ending its support of LIV golf, Saudi Arabia may cease its funding of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

Per the report, Fanatics and Saudi Arabia disagreed on whether to relocate the March 21 event to Los Angeles or to postpone it to a later date in Riyadh. The Saudis pulled support for the 2026 event after it moved to L.A. Whether Saudi Arabia will be involved in the future remains to be seen.

Glasspiegel reports that the tournament will continue, with or without Saudi support.

The event gave flag football a boost in America, especially since the U.S. men’s national team went 3-0 against teams made up mostly of current and former NFL players. Which is a huge benefit for the NFL, given the effort to use flag football to help further globalize the sport.