Fans want the Dolphins to switch to their old uniforms; Dan Marino says Stephen Ross won’t do it

Dolphins fans love the team’s old uniforms. Non-Dolphins fans do, too.

Beyond nostalgia or whatever, they just look better. They look tougher. They’re more intimidating.

And the uniform is the thing a football team uses to present itself to the opponent. Remember in the original version of The Longest Yard, when Burt Reynolds busted open a box with the Mean Machine uniforms? It lifts the team to put them on and deflates the opponent when they run out in them.

Alas, the Dolphins won’t give almost everyone what they want. Because the only one who has a vote doesn’t want to scrap the uniforms that were adopted not long after he became the owner of the team.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who serves as the Special Advisor to the Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Dolphins, was asked this week on PFT Live what it would take to get Stephen Ross to bring back the throwbacks for good.

“I don’t think he will, because that was kind of his baby, you know what I mean?” Marino said. “I’d like to see them come back too, because they look great, especially when we have those games, you know, where we’re wearing the throwbacks. But at the same time, he owns the team. I don’t think he wants to hear that question anymore. Just better leave it alone. Leave it alone.”

Dan can leave it alone, but we won’t. Steve, give the people what they want. It will make your fans happy — and it could make your team perform a little better.