FBI is exploring whether Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries are part of a “transnational crime ring”

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:16 PM

The news that the homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized last month was weird. The latest wrinkle in the situation is even weirder.

According to NBC News, the FBI is investigating whether the incidents were part of a “transnational crime ring, such as one from South America.”

The article mentions two other recent burglaries, targeting Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., whose house was robbed while he attended a Vikings game in September.

Medina, Minnesota police told NBC News that, as part of the Conley case, it is working with other departments from other states that are investigating burglaries at the homes of high-profile individuals.

“We are aware of some of the other athletes in different states that have had their homes burglarized,” the statement from the Medina police to NBC News said. “Our investigator is working with those agencies and other state and federal partners. We can’t say for sure that they are all related.”

A separate report emerged on Wednesday that the Starfish Lake, Minnesota home of Cowboys and former Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph was robbed in a series of burglaries in the affluent St. Paul suburb. The Sunfish Lake burglaries reportedly share similarities with other crimes targeting professional athletes.

West St. Paul police chief Brian Sturgeon told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the thieves are “using some sophisticated techniques” to determine when people are not in their homes and where exterior cameras are situated. One victim said that burglars are entering second-floor windows that lack glass-break sensors, since security companies usually don’t install such devices on windows that would require the building to be scaled.

So to anyone who might be concerned about being targeted, make sure all windows have glass-break sensors, and make sure the property is blanketed with cameras.

Also, make sure to turn the security system on whenever you leave the house.