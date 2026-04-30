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Fernando Mendoza on his leadership: I’m not always a nice guy, I’m an a-hole sometimes

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:32 AM

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza says his clean-cut image shouldn’t be misinterpreted: He’s not always a nice guy.

Asked about what kind of team leader he is, Mendoza says that in leading Indiana to a national championship last season, he sometimes had to get on his teammates’ case, and that’s not something he’s afraid to do.

“If you ask my teammates . . . I wasn’t always a nice guy, I was an a-hole sometimes because I wanted everyone to do their one-eleventh, everyone to do their job, hold everyone to a high standard,” Mendoza told Raiders.com. “However, coming into a new organization, starting from the bottom of the totem pole, I believe that leadership is earned, not given.”

Mendoza said he knows that “I’ve come off as very humble, and pretty fuzzy and warm,” but that outward appearance can be deceiving.

After spending time at the Raiders’ facility following the draft, Mendoza spoke about wanting to return the franchise to its glory years. Those great Raiders teams of old were known for having plenty of a-holes. Mendoza thinks he can be the next great a-hole to wear the Silver and Black.