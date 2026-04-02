Fernando Mendoza on his Pro Day: I wanted to make sure my teammates could showcase themselves

Fernando Mendoza has been installed as the likely first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft for some time, so there wasn’t much he could do at Indiana’s Pro Day workout to improve his draft standing.

That led to Mendoza taking a different approach in front of representatives of all 32 teams on Wednesday. Mendoza threw around 56 passes and said after the session that he hoped his work helped his teammates make a strong impression on their potential employers.

“I feel like it went great,” Mendoza said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “You know quarterbacks have passed, have done shorter pro days than that. However, I just wanted to make sure everybody could showcase their abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams and really run routes that are applicable to the timing we’re going to be running in the NFL.”

Mendoza said he also viewed the workout as “a little bit of a moment of a gratitude” for what he and Indiana accomplished during the 2025 season. That title is now in the past and Mendoza will now wait three weeks to hear his name called by the Raiders and find out where those teammates will land around the league.