Fernando Mendoza’s odds to be first pick drop to -20000

There’s a new Mendoza line in sports.

In baseball, it refers to a batting average of .200. (The namesake of the standard, former MLB infielder Mario Mendoza, finished his career at .215.)

In football, the Fernando Mendoza line is now -20000. Last week, it was -10000.

Those are his odds at DraftKings to be the first overall pick in the 2026 draft. It’s surprising that the bet hasn’t been taken off the board at this point.

Of course, not many at this point will bet $20,000 to win a measly $100. But there may be some who’ll take a John Mellencamp-style flier on one or more of the other names.

Among the 1,000-to-1 ultra long shots are Diego Pavia and Cade Klubnik.

Still, if you want to make an easy $100 and you’ve got an extra 20 large laying around, go for it. Barring a major surprise at this point, he’ll be the first pick in 16 days.