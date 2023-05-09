 Skip navigation
Fifth-round pick Mike Morris signs rookie deal with Seahawks

  
Published May 9, 2023 11:38 AM
The Seahawks drafted 10 players. They have another of those under contract.

Fifth-round pick Mike Morris has agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.162 million deal with a $332,076 million signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, a seventh-round pick, previously agreed to his rookie deal.

In 2022, Morris totaled 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He played three seasons at Michigan and finished with 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception.

The Seahawks’ other draft picks in 2023 are Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (first round, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first round), Auburn defensive end Derick Hall (second round), UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (second round), LSU guard Anthony Bradford (fourth round), Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (fourth round), Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi (fifth round) and New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (sixth round).