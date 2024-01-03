Six field goals make Harrison Butker the AFC special teams player of the week

The Chiefs offense had problems finding the end zone once again in Week 17 and they fell behind 17-7 in the first half after another Patrick Mahomes turnover, but those issues didn’t keep them from winning against the Bengals.

Kicker Harrison Butker was the biggest reason why they avoided a loss. Butker was called upon to kick six field goals after the Chiefs went down by 10 points and he connected on all six of them to provide the final 18 points in a 25-17 Chiefs victory.

The effort resulted in Butker being named the AFC special teams player of the week for the fifth time in his career.

Butker is now 31-of-33 on field goals and 37-of-37 on extra points this season. That consistency has eluded the Chiefs offense, but they can head into the playoffs confident in Butker’s ability to excel when called upon.