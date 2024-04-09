Fletcher Cox hoping selectors see him as a Hall of Famer

Fletcher Cox announced his retirement last month before free agency began. The former Eagles defensive tackle held a news conference Tuesday to officially end his time in the NFL.

“I know this is April, and I wish this was an April Fool’s joke, but it’s not,” Cox said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s real.”

Cox, 33, spent 12 seasons with the Eagles, earning six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro. He was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

He leaves tied with David Akers for the third-most games played in franchise history (188) and the fifth-most sacks (70).

“When people look back at my career, the biggest thing is I want them to look at the way that I played the game,” Cox said. “I want them to see the honest way I played the game, the way I went out, how they viewed my leadership. Even when it comes to the younger guys. I still want those guys to call me for leadership advice. That’s how I want to be looked at.”

Cox is hoping he did enough to convince Hall of Fame selectors he is worthy of Canton.

“I have to get to the Eagles Hall of Fame first, so that might help me,” Cox said. “It’s obviously something I think about. It’s all in everybody else’s hands, but hopefully, a few years from now, I’ll be putting on a gold jacket, and I’m looking forward to doing it. I will have the same family here, and we will all celebrate.”