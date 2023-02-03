 Skip navigation
Fletcher Cox: When your QB is like Jalen Hurts, you want to play harder for him

  
Published February 3, 2023 08:34 AM
From wanting to see Jalen Hurts' run game to expecting entertainment from Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Peter King rattle off what they're most looking for out of Super Bowl LVII.

Longtime Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has seen his share of quarterbacks come through the building since the organization selected him at No. 12 overall in 2012.

That’s part of why he has a real appreciation for what Jalen Hurts brings to the position.

Cox was asked about Hurts’ leadership in his Friday press conference.

“His approach, No. 1 — the way he approaches things, the way he approaches the team when he’s speaking,” Cox said. “He’s always the same Jalen every time you see him. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. And you can’t help but respect a guy like that.

“Even when times, things aren’t going our way or his way, you never see him really frustrated. You never see him screaming at a teammate for maybe messing something up or it didn’t go the way that he wanted it to go. When your quarterback is like that, you definitely want to go out and play harder for him .”

The Eagles were 14-1 in games Hurts started in the regular season this year, with the QB completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards with 13 TDs.

With Hurts at the helm, Philadelphia has emerged as a team that could be a consistent contender for years to come.