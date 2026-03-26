Florida attorney general gives NFL until May 1 to ditch Rooney Rule

The video posted by Florida attorney general James Uthmeier on Wednesday has been supplemented with formal correspondence.

Via Andrew Atterbury of Politico, Uthmeier sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell demanding that the Rooney Rule no longer be applied to NFL teams in Florida.

In the letter, copies of which were sent to the owners of the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Buccaneers, Uthmeier asks for confirmation by May 1 “that the NFL will no longer enforce the Rooney Rule or any variation or extension thereof — which requires consideration of race, sex, or any other prohibited classification — on teams in Florida.” Uthmeier adds that "[f]ailure to provide such confirmation may result in a civil rights enforcement action.”

From the letter: “The NFL’s own Executive Vice President of NFL Operations has acknowledged that the NFL should create ‘a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities.’ If that is so, then stop discriminating based on race. Stop discriminating based on sex. Interview, hire, and train based on merit. If merit-based employment should exist anywhere (and it should exist everywhere), it is in the NFL. NFL fans in Florida don’t care what color their coach’s skin is. They care what colors their coach is wearing — and that those colors are winning on the football field.”

Of course, the full quote from Troy Vincent reflects his stated belief that a “double standard” exists regarding white and minority coaches. The Rooney Rule was created 23 years ago amid decades of hiring practices supporting the conclusion that the head-coach hiring practices had been heavily skewed toward white candidates. The league acted when it did in order to stave off a threat of litigation from Cyrus Mehri and the late Johnnie Cochran.

Uthmeier’s letter ignores the fact that litigation has been pending, for more than four years, regarding the firing of Brian Flores by the Dolphins.

Provisions like the Rooney Rule are aimed at rectifying decades of systemic discrimination. It’s about ensuring that candidates will get a full and fair opportunity to prove their merit, which often isn’t measured by objective metrics but by subjective factors that are characterized at times by terms like “comfort,” “fit,” and “feel.”

NFL franchises over the years have been owned almost exclusively by white men. Consciously or not, they have gravitated toward white coaches in a way that pales in comparison to the constitution of NFL rosters.

For the players, it’s much easier to display merit. The best players, as evidenced by their skills and abilities demonstrated during practices and games, earn and keep jobs. It’s much more difficult to determine merit when the supply of capable head coaches far outnumbers the 32 positions that are available, and when they all have the basic ability to perform the basic physical requirements of the job.

The league has said nothing to date about Uthmeier’s crusade against the Rooney Rule; the NFL has not responded to two separate emails from PFT seeking comment.

With the league’s owners soon to be arriving in Arizona for the annual meeting, where many of them will be speaking to reporters (and where Goodell will eventually conduct a press conference), it’s inevitable that someone will be saying something about the NFL’s position in response to Florida’s attack on the Rooney Rule.