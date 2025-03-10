For Aaron Rodgers, it’s looking like the Steelers or the Giants

The quarterback dominoes are falling. And one pretty big name currently looms over two teams.

Aaron Rodgers. Steelers or Giants?

Two weeks ago, Rodgers reached out to the Giants. It was an indication that he didn’t have many options. With Justin Fields taking a two-year deal with the Jets, Rodgers now has an open spot in Pittsburgh.

And while Rodgers wouldn’t have to leave New York if he picks the Giants, he has a much better chance of finishing his career with a postseason appearance in Pittsburgh.

Money could be an issue, too. If the Giants offer more, how much more would it take to get it done?

And it seems as if the loser in the chase for Rodgers could end up pivoting to Russell Wilson.

Time will tell. The Jets will release him on Wednesday. Before then, he could have a deal in place with a new team. And, for now, it’s looking like the Steelers or the Giants.