Ford Field has a waiting list for Lions season tickets for first time ever

  
Published August 3, 2023 10:39 AM

The Lions have played at Ford Field since 2002, and they’ve rarely given Detroit fans much to cheer for: In their time at their new stadium they’ve never won their division or won a playoff game. But this year, there’s a different vibe around the Lions.

That’s why for the first time since moving into Ford Field, the Lions have had to create a waiting list for season tickets, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, which means they’re favored to host a playoff game, something they haven’t done since 1993, when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome. Season ticket holders get the first opportunity to buy playoff tickets, and the Lions’ first home playoff game in three decades looks like a realistic possibility this season.

With a good season this year, the Lions may see that season ticket waiting list grow, and a fan base that’s been through a lot will see its optimism rewarded.