Former 49ers CB, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson dies at 86

  
Published May 9, 2024 02:04 PM

Former 49ers cornerback Jimmy Johnson has died at the age of 86.

Johnson’s family announced his death through the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was inducted into the hall in 1994.

Johnson was a 1961 first-round pick out of UCLA and he remained with the 49ers through the 1976 season. He played receiver early in his time in the NFL, but moved to corner on full-time basis in 1964. He was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, a four-time second-team selection and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1970s.

Ronnie Lott is the only player in franchise history with more interceptions than Johnson, which explains why the 49ers inducted Johnson into their Hall of Fame in 2009 and why his No. 37 has been retired by the team.