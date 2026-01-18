 Skip navigation
Former 49ers DB Chet Brooks dies of cancer at 60

  
Published January 18, 2026 04:02 PM

Former 49ers safety Terrance “Chet” Brooks has died after a battle with cancer, Texas A&M announced. Brooks was 60.

Brooks played for the Aggies from 1984-97, earning All-Southwest Conference and All-America honors. He helped guide A&M to three consecutive SWC championships (1985-87) and three consecutive Cotton Bowl appearances.

The 49ers drafted him in the 11th round of the 1988 draft, and he played 33 games, starting 23, in three seasons. He made three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in his career.

Brooks won two Super Bowl rings and made two interceptions in the 1989 postseason, including a pick of John Elway in Super Bowl XXIV that Brooks returned 38 yards.

Brooks earned All-Madden team honors in 1989, and he was inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He went into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.