Former 49ers LB Jim Fahnhorst dies at 66

Three-time Super Bowl winner Jim Fahnhorst has died. He was 66.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 1982, Fahnhorst (a linebacker) never played in a regular-season game with Minnesota. Instead, after two years with the USFL, Fahnhorst landed with the 49ers.

From 1984 through 1990, Fahnhorst appeared in 82 regular-season games with 38 starts. He also appeared in six postseason games, with five starts.

Fahnhorst played for 49ers teams that won Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIII, and Super Bowl XXIV. His older brother, Keith, spent 14 years with the 49ers, from 1974 through 1987. Keith died in 2018, also at the age of 66.

We extend our condolences to Jim Fahnhorst’s family, friends, and teammates.