 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former 49ers LB Jim Fahnhorst dies at 66

  
Published September 18, 2025 12:42 PM

Three-time Super Bowl winner Jim Fahnhorst has died. He was 66.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 1982, Fahnhorst (a linebacker) never played in a regular-season game with Minnesota. Instead, after two years with the USFL, Fahnhorst landed with the 49ers.

From 1984 through 1990, Fahnhorst appeared in 82 regular-season games with 38 starts. He also appeared in six postseason games, with five starts.

Fahnhorst played for 49ers teams that won Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIII, and Super Bowl XXIV. His older brother, Keith, spent 14 years with the 49ers, from 1974 through 1987. Keith died in 2018, also at the age of 66.

We extend our condolences to Jim Fahnhorst’s family, friends, and teammates.