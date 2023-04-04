 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former first-rounder Darron Lee is arrested for assaulting his mother and mother of his child

  
Published April 4, 2023 11:05 AM
Darron Lee, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and the mother of his child.

Via TMZ.com, the mother of Lee’s two-year-old son called police on Monday to explain that Lee had attacked his mother , Candice Lee. Lindsey McGlone later told police that Darron Lee had attacked her in October 2022.

Candice Lee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Darron Lee faces two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in jail.

A former Ohio State standout, Darron Lee spent three years with the Jets (2016-18), one with the Chiefs (2019), and one with the Bills (2020). After signing with the Raiders in 2021, he landed on injured reserve in August of that year, was released several days later, and has been out of football since then.

He appeared in 58 regular-season games, with 38 starts.