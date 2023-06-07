 Skip navigation
Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder

  
Published June 7, 2023 11:52 AM
FX0BZ_qVMDxo
June 6, 2023 09:04 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Daniel Jones proved himself last season and how his accuracy and mobility landed him No. 11 in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph was acquitted today of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Rudolph admits that he shot 39 rounds at a group of four men outside his home, killing one of them, but he says he fired in self-defense, and a jury found him not guilty after deliberating for about four hours.

The incident took place on April 7, 2021, when the four men came to Rudolph’s home to confront him about a dispute he had with his then-girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rudolph intended to kill the men; Rudolph said he only shot at them because he feared for his own life and the life of his brother, who was with him at his home.

“I finally got my freedom back. I can get back to my life. I just want to thank the jurors, thank the court, thank everyone that was involved in this,” Rudolph told reporters outside the courtroom. “I knew all along that I did what I had to do to protect me and my brother’s life.”

Rudolph played for the Giants in 2017 and 2018 and briefly spent time with the Dolphins in 2018. He also briefly had a stint in the Canadian Football League. Rudolph said he hopes to play football again.