Former Jets TE Richard Caster dies at 75

Former Jets tight end Richard Caster died Friday after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease, J.T. Keith of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reports. Caster was 75.

The Jets made Caster a second-round pick in 1970 out of Jackson State.

He helped revolutionize the tight end position at 6 foot 5 and 228 pounds and with 4.5 speed in the 40. He earned three Pro Bowls in eight seasons with the Jets and went on to play for Houston (1978-80), New Orleans (1981) and Washington (1981-82).

Caster made 245 receptions for 4,434 yards and 36 touchdowns in his time with the Jets, and he finished his career with 322 receptions for 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

He appeared in 161 games with 119 starts.