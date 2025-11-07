 Skip navigation
Former NBA player, coach Damon Jones pleads not guilty in federal gambling prosecution

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:38 PM

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him in the federal gambling indictment that was announced two weeks ago.

Jones faces charges in both aspects of the case. He allegedly provided inside information to gamblers, and he allegedly profited from rigged poker games. Jones is free on a $200,000 bond.

Via the Associated Press, his lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, told a judge that they “may be engaging in plea negotiations.”

Jones is due back in court on November 24.

Jones is accused of providing inside information regarding the playing status of LeBron James in February 2023. Jones also was, per the indictment, a lure for poker players who were victimized by rigged games.

A plea deal possibly would include an agreement to cooperate with the investigation, possibly by giving information and/or testimony that could be used to convict other defendants or to charge others who have not yet been accused of wrongdoing.