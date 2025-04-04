Former NFL LB Dean Wells dies at 54 after a two-year cancer battle

Former Panthers linebacker Dean Wells died Thursday morning, following a two-year battle with cancer, the team announced Friday.

Wells was 54.

The Seahawks selected him in the fourth round of the 1993 draft. After six seasons with the Seahawks, Wells joined the Panthers in 1999, where he played under linebackers coach Sam Mills.

He concluded a nine-year career with 529 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Wells played collegiately at the University of Kentucky, where he set a single-season sack record in 1992 with 10. His five sacks in a single game remains a school record.

He spent the final year of his life helping the fight against cancer, suggesting blood donation, financial donations to cancer research initiatives and joining the bone marrow registry.

Wells is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two sons.