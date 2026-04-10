Former NFL quarterback Browning Nagle dies of colon cancer at age 57

Browning Nagle, a Jets second-round draft pick who played quarterback in the NFL for six seasons, has died of colon cancer at the age of 57.

Nagle is best remembered as the 34th overall pick in the 1991 NFL draft. Nagle was selected one pick after Brett Favre, and the Jets envisioned Nagle as their starting quarterback for years to come. It didn’t work out that way.

The Jets liked Nagle because of his strong career at Louisville, where he was MVP of the 1991 Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama.

“We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great,” Louisville football said in a statement. “His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time.”

His college success did not translate to the NFL, however. He played three seasons with the Jets, one with the Colts and two with the Falcons, starting 14 games and throwing eight touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.