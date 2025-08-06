Former NFL RB LeShon Johnson is convicted on six felony dog-fighting charges

Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson has been found guilty of multiple dog-fighting charges.

Via the Associated Press, the 54-year-old Johnson was convicted on six felony counts of possessing dogs for use in an animal-fighting venture. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the charges.

He was acquitted on 17 similar counts.

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice.”

“He was simply a breeder of the American pit bull terrier,” Johnson’s attorney, Billy Coyle, said. “Obviously the jury found that some of his dogs bred were probably or were used in dog fighting, and those were difficult charges to fight.”

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to dogfighting charges in 2005.

Johnson was a third-round pick of the Packers in 1994. He also played for the Cardinals and the Giants. In 1993, he was the leading rushing in college football, with 1,976 yards at Northern Illinois.