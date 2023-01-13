 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former NFL receiver Calvin Muhammad dies at 64

  
Published January 13, 2023 01:51 PM
The Raiders announced the death of former NFL receiver Calvin Muhammad. He was 64.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Calvin Muhammad, who played two seasons with the Silver and Black during an eight-year pro football career,” the Raiders announced.

The Raiders made Muhammad a 12th-round draft selection in 1980 out of Texas Southern. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, playing games in two of those, before two seasons with Washington and two with the Chargers.

Muhammad totaled 16 receptions for 344 yards with three touchdowns in 1982-83 for the Raiders, averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He was a member of the Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII championship team.

He finished his NFL career with 69 catches for 1,276 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 games.