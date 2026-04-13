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Former NFL, UFL player Chris Payton-Jones dies at 30

  
Published April 13, 2026 09:39 AM

Chris Payton-Jones, a former cornerback in the NFL and UFL, has died. He was 30.

Via Justin Barney of News4Jax, Payton-Jones was involved in a car accident on Saturday night.

Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2018, Payton-Jones played for the Cardinals, Lions, Vikings, and Titans. He appeared in 29 regular-season games, with six starts.

He played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023. He then played for the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024 and 2025.

“Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room, who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career,” the UFL said in a statement. “As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure.”

Payton-Jones had retired from football in January.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches.