Former Titans scout Blaise Taylor is arrested on suspicion of murder

The headlines in most places describe Blaise Taylor, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of double murder, as a former Arkansas State football player. And while that’s accurate, he also was a scout for the Titans. And he possibly held that position at the time of the murders of which he is accused.

Taylor allegedly poisoned his girlfriend, Jade Benning, in early 2023. She was pregnant at the time. Both Benning and the baby died.

Via ESPN.com, Benning was rushed to a hospital on February 25, 2023. Her fetus died two days later. Benning died on March 6, 2023.

Taylor is believed to be the father of the unborn child. He was arrested on Thursday night in Utah, after being indicted in Nashville on two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Titans, Taylor worked for the team from 2021 to 2023. The Titans have not provided a clear answer as to whether he was employed by the team at the time of the alleged poisoning. One source with knowledge of the situation said Taylor did not travel with the Titans to the 2023 Scouting Combine, which started on February 27, 2023.

Taylor played four years at Arkansas State, from 2014 through 2017. He was a four-time team captain. He served as a senior defensive analyst at Utah State in 2023, and he recently joined the defensive staff at Texas A&M.