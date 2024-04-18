Four days left to get Father of Mine at 99 cents

The seven-day window will stay open for four more days.

Father of Mine, my mob novel set in 1973, can be purchased in ebook form for a measly 99 cents until Monday morning.

Ninety-nine cents. For a 400-page book that many are saying doesn’t suck.

You’ll like it. If you don’t, what have you lost? Ninety-nine cents.

Think of it this way. You keep reading the stuff posted here for free — and you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. So roll the dice with less than a dollar. You might be happy with what you get.

And you might become very interested in the sequel. Which is coming later this year. I think.