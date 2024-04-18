 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Four days left to get Father of Mine at 99 cents

  
Published April 18, 2024 10:04 AM

The seven-day window will stay open for four more days.

Father of Mine, my mob novel set in 1973, can be purchased in ebook form for a measly 99 cents until Monday morning.

Ninety-nine cents. For a 400-page book that many are saying doesn’t suck.

You’ll like it. If you don’t, what have you lost? Ninety-nine cents.

Think of it this way. You keep reading the stuff posted here for free — and you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. So roll the dice with less than a dollar. You might be happy with what you get.

And you might become very interested in the sequel. Which is coming later this year. I think.