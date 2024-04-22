 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Four of the five first-round QBs from 2021 have been traded, all for Day 3 draft picks

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:52 PM

Today’s trade of Zach Wilson to the Broncos serves as a stark reminder of how often players drafted to be their new teams’ franchise quarterbacks fail to pan out.

In the 2021 NFL draft, five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks. Four of those five have now been traded, and none fetched more than a third-day draft pick.

The Jets traded No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, and the Jets had to agree to pay half of Wilson’s remaining salary just to get the Broncos to agree to that.

The 49ers traded No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.

The Bears traded No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick, which could become a fourth-round pick if Fields hits playing time incentives.

The Patriots traded No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

Of the five first-round quarterbacks, only No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence remains with the team that drafted him. Lawrence hasn’t lived up to his lofty pre-draft expectations so far, but he’s far and away the best quarterback from a 2021 quarterback class that features four first-round busts.