Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Four Raiders, one Charger fined a combined $51,054 for brawl

  
Published September 14, 2024 05:12 PM

Four Raiders and one Charger were fined by the NFL for their actions in a fight that broke out during their Week One game.

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer, who was ejected from the game, was fined $11,255. The four Raiders fined were Marcus Epps ($11,817), Maxx Crosby ($11,255), Christian Wilkins ($11.255) and Jack Jones ($5,472).

Jones was ejected along with Palmer but for some reason was not fined as much as his three teammates who were not ejected. The NFL typically does not explain why some players are fined more even when not penalized on the field.

The fight took place after a Chargers two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter of their 22-10 win over the Raiders.